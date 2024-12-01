Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Announces Dividend of $1.25

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Thomasville Bancshares’s previous dividend of $1.05.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

THVB stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. Thomasville Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

