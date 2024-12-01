The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,860 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $899,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,951.96. This represents a 15.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.