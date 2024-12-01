T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The company has a market capitalization of $286.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.