Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$55.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.37. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.28. The firm has a market cap of C$70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.32.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

