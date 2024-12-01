Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 314,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of Stryve Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 26,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,270. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.