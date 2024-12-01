SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

