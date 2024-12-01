Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

SLRK stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Solera National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

