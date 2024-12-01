Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 42.5% in November

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLGL
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sol-Gel Technologies
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.