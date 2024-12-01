Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 42.5% in November

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

