Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

