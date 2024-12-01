Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Société BIC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.
About Société BIC
