SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGRW remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

