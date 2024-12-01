Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.6633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

