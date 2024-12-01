Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 220.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

