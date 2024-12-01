Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 12.2%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,114. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

