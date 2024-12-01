Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 12.2%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNET
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.