Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Expands By 28.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VAT Group Trading Up 1.9 %

VACNY stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

