Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Expands By 28.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VAT Group Trading Up 1.9 %
VACNY stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.
VAT Group Company Profile
