Short Interest in Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Expands By 55.0%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,972.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF opened at $14.93 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

