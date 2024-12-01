Short Interest in Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Expands By 55.0%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,972.0 days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF opened at $14.93 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
