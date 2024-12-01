Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Expands By 38.4%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,641.5 days.

Technip Energies Price Performance

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

