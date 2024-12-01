Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 26.7%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Sono-Tek worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.