Short Interest in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Increases By 30.5%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 244,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 91,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Smart Sand Announces Dividend

About Smart Sand

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

