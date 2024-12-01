Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rises By 24.4%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 1,223,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.72.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.72%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

