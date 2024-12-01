Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Drops By 20.3%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 163,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Primech Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of PMEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,676. Primech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Primech
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primech
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.