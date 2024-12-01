Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Drops By 20.3%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 163,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Primech Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PMEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,676. Primech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

