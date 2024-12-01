Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Rises By 100.0%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of KCLI remained flat at $36.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.01.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

