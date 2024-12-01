Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Drops By 34.7%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.15. 836,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,423. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 401,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 650,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

