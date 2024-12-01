Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Drops By 34.7%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.15. 836,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,423. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
