Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Declines By 36.9%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BITS traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $102.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

