Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expands By 16.9%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.62. 694,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

