Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expands By 16.9%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
NYSE FLO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.62. 694,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.
