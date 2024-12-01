Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Rises By 61.8%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $450,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 104,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. 9,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,697. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $65.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.