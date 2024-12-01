Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Grows By 47.1%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Dowa stock remained flat at $31.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

