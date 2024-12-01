Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Drops By 12.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CNFinance Price Performance
CNF stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 679.18, a current ratio of 874.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
CNFinance Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.