Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Rises By 55.4%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CPHRF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

