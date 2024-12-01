Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Rises By 55.4%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPHRF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
