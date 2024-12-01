Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rises By 94.8%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the October 31st total of 616,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.56. 149,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.46%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 80,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

