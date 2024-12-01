Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Decreases By 28.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 745,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.