Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Expands By 13.2%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

