Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Grows By 34.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,400 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 1,748,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. 3,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

