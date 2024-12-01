Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGAMY stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

