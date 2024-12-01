Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sega Sammy Price Performance
Shares of SGAMY stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.36.
About Sega Sammy
