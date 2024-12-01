SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUCW remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 4,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.43.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

