Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCNI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,381. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
