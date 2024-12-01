Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCNI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,381. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

