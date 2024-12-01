SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SCHMID Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SHMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 28,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,198. SCHMID Group has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.
SCHMID Group Company Profile
