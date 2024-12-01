SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCHMID Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 28,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,198. SCHMID Group has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

SCHMID Group Company Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

