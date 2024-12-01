SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 581.7 days.

SBI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF remained flat at $23.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.96. SBI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

