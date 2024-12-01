Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Up 24.9% in November

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 284,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. 118,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,031. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 603,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $16,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

