SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Update

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 851,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SNBIF stock remained flat at C$3.85 during midday trading on Friday. SanBio has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85.

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer’s disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

