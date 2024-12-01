SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Update

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 851,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SanBio Price Performance
SNBIF stock remained flat at C$3.85 during midday trading on Friday. SanBio has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85.
SanBio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SanBio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is a Dividend King?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.