Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.15.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

