Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,593,000 after acquiring an additional 858,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

