Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

