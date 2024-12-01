Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after buying an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $615.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $465.36 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.62 and a 200 day moving average of $558.71.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

