Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 419,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

RMBI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $156.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

