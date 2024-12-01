Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 1607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Recruit Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

