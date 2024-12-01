Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
RVSN remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 445,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,168. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Rail Vision
