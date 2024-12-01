Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

RVSN remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 445,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,168. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

