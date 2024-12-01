Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.