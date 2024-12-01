Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,700 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Century Communities worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 444.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Century Communities by 84.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $90.36 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

