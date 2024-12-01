Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 50,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

