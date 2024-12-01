Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Simmons First National worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 9,443.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,752,000 after purchasing an additional 413,459 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3,808.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 25,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $641,342.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,427.87. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $128,522.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,391.50. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,650. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

